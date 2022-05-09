Enigma Price Down 50.4% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $213,891.06 and $62,793.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 50.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00238468 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009051 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003888 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000633 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.97 or 0.00438501 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000613 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

