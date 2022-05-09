eosDAC (EOSDAC) Market Capitalization Tops $450,414.16

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One eosDAC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $450,414.16 and approximately $39,053.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

