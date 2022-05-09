EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Position Lowered by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,328 shares during the period. EPAM Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $64,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $29.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $317.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,522. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.78.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.08.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

