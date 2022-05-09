EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Position Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 407.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,955 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of EPR Properties worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 124.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPR shares. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

EPR stock opened at $52.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 8.14. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.54%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

