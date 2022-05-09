Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,224,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,759. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

Get Equitable alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $785,096.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,533.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $243,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,032.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,188 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Equitable by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000.

About Equitable (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.