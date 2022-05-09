Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.78

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.78 and last traded at C$15.02, with a volume of 578724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.37.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 5.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.07.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$170.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

