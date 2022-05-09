Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

ETD stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 288,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,401. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $32.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $627.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETD. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,285,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

