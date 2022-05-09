Ethereum Classic Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $715.98 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $715.98 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.52 or 0.00075944 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,325.89 or 0.07508804 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,691,374 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

