Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,279,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $280.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.95.

Etsy stock opened at $86.38 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $2,047,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $10,083,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,825 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,401 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.