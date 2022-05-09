EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Down 7.6%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.16. 6,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,038,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on EVgo from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Get EVgo alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EVgo by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in EVgo by 1,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Company Profile (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.