EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,937 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in EVO Payments by 13,523.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in EVO Payments by 216.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 43.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 32.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46.

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.34 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory S. Pope bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVOP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

