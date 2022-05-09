Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 123640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84.

Get Excelsior Mining alerts:

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper oxide and sulfide mineralization with associated molybdenum. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Excelsior Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelsior Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.