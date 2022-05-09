ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $359.00

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 27.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $146,968.60 and $359.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002904 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000716 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

