Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 150,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,111,307 shares.The stock last traded at $20.10 and had previously closed at $21.49.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Get Exelixis alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $154,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,229 shares of company stock worth $2,942,516 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.