Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $37,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 63,329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $2,155,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,267,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.33. 55,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,499. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.73. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.95 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

