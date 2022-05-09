Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.30

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 165090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

EXPGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Experian alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.