FairGame Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $625,953.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FairGame has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One FairGame coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001487 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004177 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00040115 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

