Falcon Project (FNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $831,712.78

Falcon Project (FNT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $831,712.78 and approximately $438.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00057293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00182931 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.40 or 0.00572729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00036395 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,042.23 or 1.88609598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

