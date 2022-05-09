Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $567.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) will report $567.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $524.49 million to $616.74 million. Farfetch posted sales of $485.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.53) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of FTCH stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. 11,387,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,263,352. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 3.13. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $53.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Farfetch by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Farfetch by 663.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 125,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

