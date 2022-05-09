Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Cut by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises about 2.6% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fastenal by 67.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,463.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,243 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after acquiring an additional 832,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after acquiring an additional 807,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6,912.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 578,014 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.10. 4,328,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,188. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

