Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.18–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$102.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.51 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.60–$0.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FSLY. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.67.

NYSE:FSLY traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.74. 5,616,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,118. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48. Fastly has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $96,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,428 shares of company stock valued at $996,487 over the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

