Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdco LLC provides an on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs. Fathom Holdco LLC, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:FATH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 80,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,767. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $114,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $5,480,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, CNC machining, injection molding and tooling, and sheet metal fabrication, as well as urethane casting, model assembly and finishing, engineering and design support, and quality inspection services for the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors.

