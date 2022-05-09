Fear Price Tops $0.31 (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Fear coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000988 BTC on major exchanges. Fear has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $317,832.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fear has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,093.43 or 1.00160991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00100235 BTC.

About Fear

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

