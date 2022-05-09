Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.62

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 19519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRRVY shares. Barclays cut shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrovial from €36.00 ($37.89) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrovial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.