FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives $21.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,374. The company has a market capitalization of $744.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. FibroGen has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $30.12.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $272,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 6.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.