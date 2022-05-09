FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FGEN stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.94. 1,210,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,705. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $738.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 44,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

