Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $46,537,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 74,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 407,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after buying an additional 203,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.44. 12,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Fidelity National Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.