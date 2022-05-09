Financial Contrast: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) versus Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Web Blockchain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -0.18% 3.40% 3.24% Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A

CleanSpark has a beta of 4.77, suggesting that its stock price is 377% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CleanSpark and Web Blockchain Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $49.44 million 5.49 -$21.81 million ($0.07) -93.42 Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Web Blockchain Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CleanSpark.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CleanSpark and Web Blockchain Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00 Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

CleanSpark presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 511.62%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.6% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CleanSpark beats Web Blockchain Media on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark (Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc. provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets. This segment also offers microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions comprising mPulse and mVoult, which are control platforms that enables integration and optimization of multiple energy sources; Canvas, a middleware for grid operators and aggregators to administrate load shifting programs; Plaid, a middleware for controls and Internet-of-Things products companies to participate in load shifting programs; and mVSO, an energy modeling software for internal microgrid design, as well as owns gasification energy technologies for various applications, such as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. In addition, it provides design, software development, and other technology-based consulting services; data center services, including rack space, power, and equipment; and various cloud services, such as virtual, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Web Blockchain Media (Get Rating)

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

