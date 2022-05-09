Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 12,268 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,815 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in PayPal by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after acquiring an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,152,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.53. 25,497,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,422,807. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day moving average of $150.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

