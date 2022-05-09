Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,368,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.69.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

