Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after acquiring an additional 184,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,634,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,771,623,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,147,822,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $51.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,261.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,508. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,607.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,753.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,230.05 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total value of $8,162,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 588,452 shares of company stock valued at $125,766,998 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

