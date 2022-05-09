Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,771 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $20,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,582,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,777. The firm has a market cap of $186.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

