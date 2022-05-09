Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 499.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 15,532 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.00.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.43. 3,907,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,122. The firm has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.55. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.22 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.