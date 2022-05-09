Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 9,565 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $47,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.79.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $498.83. 3,269,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,480. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $371.11 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

