Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 434,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $68,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,365.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 151,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after buying an additional 141,302 shares in the last quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,681,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,306,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,504,385. The firm has a market cap of $358.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.92 and a 200-day moving average of $149.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

