Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $37,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $8.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.29. 2,919,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

