Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $115.22 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,041,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,997 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 1.44% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $115,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.61. 428,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,204. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $114.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

