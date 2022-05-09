Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $14.90 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $14,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $9.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.20. 1,051,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,044. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.56 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

