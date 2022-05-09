Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $432.19 Million Position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,820,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,351 shares during the period. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.86% of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF worth $432,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NANR traded down $4.34 on Monday, hitting $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 108,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,414. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.93. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $61.96.

