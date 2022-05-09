Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,010,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,209 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 6.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $644,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after buying an additional 378,526 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,693,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,418,000 after purchasing an additional 78,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,241,000 after purchasing an additional 207,961 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,042,000 after purchasing an additional 44,876 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,838. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $118.78 and a twelve month high of $132.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

