Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 53,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 392,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 140,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,038,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,481 shares of company stock worth $32,060,152 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

