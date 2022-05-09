Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.18% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $110.21. 3,553,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,496. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.12 and a 12 month high of $110.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

