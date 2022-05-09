Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 7,088 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,123,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,694,000 after buying an additional 338,726 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,669,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,590,000 after purchasing an additional 170,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,198,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,326,000 after purchasing an additional 284,794 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 937,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,430,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,008,000 after purchasing an additional 41,510 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $2.73 on Monday, hitting $60.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,595. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.70. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $65.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.