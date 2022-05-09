First Business Financial Services Inc. Makes New $225,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.88. 39,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,492. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.30.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

