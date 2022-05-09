First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 735 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 735 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,489 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,540,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Autodesk by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 502,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $141,333,000 after buying an additional 102,493 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,138 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,663,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Autodesk by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 53,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Autodesk by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,343 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded down $7.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.74. The stock had a trading volume of 77,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,224. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.72. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.19 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Europe decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

