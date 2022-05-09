First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 66.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine stock opened at $60.94 on Monday. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average is $90.81.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,927 shares of company stock valued at $349,413. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.56.

BlackLine Profile (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.