First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 66.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter.
BlackLine stock opened at $60.94 on Monday. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average is $90.81.
In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,927 shares of company stock valued at $349,413. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.56.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
