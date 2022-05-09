First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $190,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 522 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 377.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 11,032 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $643.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.94.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,532 shares of company stock worth $38,909,567 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $504.87 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.23 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $586.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

