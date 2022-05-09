First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $62.23 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

