First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,578,000 after buying an additional 194,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Teradyne by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,970,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,108,000 after buying an additional 113,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,532,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 945,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,264,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 842,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,951,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TER shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Teradyne stock opened at $105.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

