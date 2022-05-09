First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in State Street by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $70.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.49. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

